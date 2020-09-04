Coronavirus – Libya: COVID-19 Update (4th September 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Today, 672 COVID19 patients,54 recoveries and 8 deaths have been reported by the NCDC in Libya.The updated total is16445 patients; of whom 262 died and1910 recovered, while14273 patients are still being hospitalized.

