APO

Coronavirus – Malawi: UN Malawi COVID-19 Update Situation Update No. 25

| Updated:
Africa Press Office
Africa Press Office

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logo

Malawi Highlights

The Presidential Task Force met with Traditional Authority leaders to discuss enforcement of gazetted guidelines

HCT established a task team to recommend action on coordination challenges

11,124 persons screened at points of entry in Mwanza and Dedza Districts;

1000 girls and child marriage survivors received bicycles to strengthen safe spaces

ECAM report highlights significant current and future job losses due to the pandemic

A phased re-opening of schools to start next week; education cluster reports inadequate funding to facilitate safe school reopening

184 farmers trained in adapting farming to the COVID-19 crisis

77% of the agriculture cluster requirements remain unfunded

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of UN Country Team in Malawi (UNCT).

Partner Content

Brandcom

MTN promotes wearing a mask in new campaign

Brandcom Partner -
MTN is adding its voice to the global drive to raise awareness about the importance of wearing masks with today’s launch of...
Read more
Brandcom

The GGDA’s Role in Resuscitating Manufacturing as a Key Driver of Economic Growth

Brandcom Partner -
Research has shown that Gauteng manufacturing has declined considerably since 1994. Additional research carried by the Gauteng Growth...
Read more
Brandcom

An Innovative Approach is what will save us

Brandcom Partner -
Charmaine Mabuza, Group CEO of ITHUBA Holdings Every functional business has business continuity plans...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved