Coronavirus – Malawi: UN Malawi COVID-19 Update Situation Update No. 25

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logo

Malawi Highlights

The Presidential Task Force met with Traditional Authority leaders to discuss enforcement of gazetted guidelines

HCT established a task team to recommend action on coordination challenges

11,124 persons screened at points of entry in Mwanza and Dedza Districts;

1000 girls and child marriage survivors received bicycles to strengthen safe spaces

ECAM report highlights significant current and future job losses due to the pandemic

A phased re-opening of schools to start next week; education cluster reports inadequate funding to facilitate safe school reopening

184 farmers trained in adapting farming to the COVID-19 crisis

77% of the agriculture cluster requirements remain unfunded

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of UN Country Team in Malawi (UNCT).