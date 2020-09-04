APO

Coronavirus – Sierra Leone: COVID-19 update (03 September 2020)

Cumulative confirmed positive cases: 2,035

Total number of deaths: 71

Active new cases: 6

Active cases at Isolation Centres: 364

Cumulative recoveries: 1,600

Number currently in quarantine: 238

Number discharged from quarantine: 10,860

