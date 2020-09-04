Coronavirus – South Africa: COVID-19 Update (04 September 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

As of today, the total number of confirmed COVID19 cases is 635 078 , the total number of deaths is 14 678 and the total number of recoveries is 557 818. We are also encouraged to see some key indicators showing improvement in the state of the South African pandemic.

