Coronavirus – Zambia: Daily COVID-19 update (03 September 2020)

Daily COVID-19 update: In the last 24hrs, Zambia recorded 108 new cases out of 1,077 tests and 68 recoveries. There were no deaths recorded. The cumulative number of cases now stands at 12,523 including 292 deaths and 11,562 recoveries.

