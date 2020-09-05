Coronavirus – Nigeria: COVID-19 Update 4th September 2020

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

156 new cases of COVID19 Nigeria;

Lagos-36 FCT-35 Oyo-29 Kaduna-10 Abia-9 Osun-5 Ogun-5 Enugu-5 Rivers-4 Nasarawa-3 Ekiti-3 Imo-3 Edo-2 Kwara-2 Katsina-2 Plateau-2 Niger-1 54,743 confirmed 42,816 discharged 1,051 deathsDistributed by APO Group on behalf of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).Media filesDownload logo