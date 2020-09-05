Coronavirus – South Africa: COVID-19 Update (5th September 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

As of today, a cumulative total of 636 884 confirmed COVID-19 cases in SA.Number of new cases is 1806 Number of tests done is 3 783 823 with 18 123 new tests done. We report 101 COVID19 related deaths. Total number of deaths is 14 779. Number of recoveries is 561 204

