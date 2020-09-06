Coronavirus – Ethiopia: COVID-19 reported cases in Ethiopia (5th September 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Daily Laboratory test: 24,544 Severe cases: 326 New recovered: 164 New deaths: 17 New cases: 950

Total Laboratory test: 1,018,847 Active cases: 35,791 Total recovered: 20,776 Total deaths: 897 Total cases: 57,466

