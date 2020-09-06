Coronavirus – Kenya: COVID-19 Update (06 September 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logo

83 more people have tested positive for Coronavirus from 3,093 samples, raising tally to 35,103 in the Country . Cumulative tests stands at 474, 477. From the new cases, 77 are Kenyans & 6 are foreigners. Health CS, Mutahi Kagwe.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.