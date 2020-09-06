Coronavirus – Libya: COVID-19 Update (6th September 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Today, 655 COVID19 patients,56 recoveries and 13 deaths have been reported by the #NCDC in #Libya. The updated total is 17749 patients; of whom 285 died and 2081 recovered, while15383 patients are still being hospitalized.

