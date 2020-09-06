Coronavirus – Nigeria: COVID-19 case update (5 September 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

162 new cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria;

Lagos – 53 Gombe – 21 Oyo – 19 Delta – 12 Ondo – 11 Plateau – 10 Ebonyi – 9 FCT – 6 Kwara – 6 Kaduna – 5 Rivers – 3 Ogun – 2 Anambra – 2 Imo – 2 Ekiti – 1

54,905 confirmed 42,922 discharged 1,054 deaths

