Coronavirus – Uganda: Results from COVID-19 tests done on 05 September 2020

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logo

128 new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed. The cumulative total confirmed cases of Ugandans are now 3,667.

Two (2) COVID-19 deaths registered today from Kampala and Jinja. This brings the total COVID-19 deaths to 41.

The breakdown of the new cases:

Contacts and alerts (120): Kampala (95), Wakiso (13), Luweero (3), Nwoya (2), Amuru (1), Jinja (1), Kanungu (1), Manafwa (1), Maracha (1), Soroti (1), Zombo (1) Health workers (7): Kampala (2), Lira (2), Wakiso (2), Mityana (1) Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health – Republic of Uganda.