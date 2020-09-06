APO

Coronavirus – UNICEF Benin COVID-19 Situation Report No. 20: 22 August – 4 September 2020

| Updated:
Situation overview

Since March 2020, a total of 2,213 COVID-19 confirmed cases were identified in Benin out of 103,933 tests conducted.

Download Report: https://bit.ly/3h4iBXg

The situation seems to stabilize, with 98 new cases identified in the last two weeks.

No death related to COVID-19 were recorded in the reporting period. Fatality rate remains at 1.8% whilst the recovery rate is 81.7%, with 1,818 recovered cases.

Number of children under 18 infected by the virus represent 16.2% of all confirmed cases.

Key updates

The most affected departments are all located in the former “cordon sanitaire”, namely, Littoral, Atlantique and Ouémé; 94.5% of confirmed cases are locally acquired; On 11 August 2020, 1 st to 4th grade students returned to school after the extension of school holidays in April; Compulsory wearing of face masks in public remain in place; In addition to mandatory tests upon arrival, the Government announced on 1 September that PCR tests were now required for all passengers departing from Cotonou International Airport. A fee of 100,000 FCFA (180 US$) comprising all tests (arrival and departure) must be paid by all travelers. Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF).Media filesDownload logo



