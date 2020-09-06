Coronavirus – Zambia: COVID-19 statistics (6th September 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

in the last 24hrs Zambia recorded 67 new cases (out of 1,112 tests), 3 facility deaths and 6 recoveries.

Cumulative cases: 12, 776 Total recoveries: 11,674 COVID-19 deaths: 100 COVID-19 associated deaths: 195 Active cases: 807

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Zambia National Public Health Institute (ZNPHI).Media filesDownload logo