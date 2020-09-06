Coronavirus – Zimbabwe Situation Report, 5 September 2020

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

HIGHLIGHTS

As of 3 September, 6,678 COVID-19 cases and 206 deaths were confirmed, with 85 per cent in the five provinces of Harare, Bulawayo, Matabeleland South, Midlands and Manicaland.

Download report: https://bit.ly/35nh9x9

From 1 April to 31 August, 17,732 Zimbabwean migrants returned from neighbouring countries, with over 989 returnees still being quarantined.

WFP projects that food insecure people will rise to 3.3 million from 2.2 million in urban areas, and to 5.3 million from 3.7 million in rural areas from October to December 2020.

Access to essential health services has decreased due to insufficient health workers, health workers in isolation/quarantine, insufficient PPE, and user fees in health facilities.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).Media filesDownload logo