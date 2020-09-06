NTT Pro Cycling: Tirreno-Adriatico Lineup

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Starting from the Tyrrhenian coastal town of Lido di Camaiore, the 2020 Tirreno-Adriatico will make its way across country over 8 stages, finishing with the familiar ITT in San Benedetto del Tronto, on 14 September.

On paper, the 8 stages are split with 3 suiting the sprinters, 4 for the climbers and the final 10km ITT for the specialists against the clock. The queen stage being stage 5, includes the mountain summit finish to Sassotetto.

NTT Pro Cycling will take the start with strong mix of climbing talent. Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier, Louis Meintjes and Benjamin Dyball will be looking to shine on the longer climbs while Carlos Barbero, Enrico Gasparotto and Samuele Battistella could take aim at any of the punchy stages.

Victor Campenaerts will no doubt be hoping to ride strongly throughout the race before trying to repeat his ITT stage win of last year, on the final stage.

Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier – NTT Pro Cycling “It was disappointing to crash at Gran Piemonte, as it affected my next races, but I feel like I have recovered well now for Tirreno-Adriatico. There are some stages here that suit my characteristics so I hope to go well on these days because it will be important for the confidence going toward Giro d'Italia. We have a nice team for the race, I think Carlos showed he is going really well at the moment and when there is a TT, Victor is always there, so we have options to race for the best result possible every day.”

