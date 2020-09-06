Tour de France Stage 8: Reaction

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The Italian and European champion had been struggling with the ailment for a number of days which eventuated in him being forced to abandon the race just over 80km into the stage. He will now return home and undergo further medical examination after which an update will follow in due course.

The stage was won by Nans Peters (AGR) who took a famous solo win ahead of Toms Skuijns (TFS) with Carlos Verona (MOV) in third.

Our other seven riders all finished safely with Domenico Pozzovivo continuing to fight on despite the arm injury he sustained in the opening stage of the race.

Giacomo Nizzolo It was tough, it was not a nice feeling to be honest. Today I started the stage with pain and I thought it would get better but unluckily it was not the case. I fought for 50km but then when we saw that it was not really getting better we decided to stop so as not to cause any further damage.

The fighting spirit is in this team and Pozzo is an example, but everyone is fighting on the bike because it’s a very hard Tour de France and I’m sure the day will come for us. I’m also sure that we will keep fighting and that they have the legs to do great things.

For sure that’s one of the reason we pushed the pain but we didn’t want to create any damage that we can’t fix in two weeks because I’m definitely looking ahead to the Classics or the next races of the season, and that’s why I need to recover.

Domenico Pozzovivo Stage 8 was a very hard, tough day and I suffered a lot because of my left elbow as well as the fact that the road all day was bumpy. I tried to finish in a group without spending too much energy and I was in a lot of pain.

Today the plan was to try and get into the breakaway but the start was very fast and the breakaway went so early that I couldn’t catch it. Then I decided to not go so deep because I suffered again due to my elbow but then also keeping some energy for tomorrow’s stage.

