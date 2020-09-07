Coronavirus – Ethiopia: COVID-19 reported cases in Ethiopia (6th September 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Daily Laboratory test: 25,158 Severe cases: 308 New recovered: 531 New deaths: 21 New cases: 1,206

Total Laboratory test: 1,044,005 Active cases: 36,445 Total recovered: 21,307 Total deaths: 918 Total cases: 58,672

