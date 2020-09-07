Coronavirus – Malawi: COVID-19 Daily Information Update (7th September 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
New cases: 7
Total confirmed case: 5621
Total active cases: 1855
Total recovered: 3590 (39 New)
Total number of tests conducted: 46750 (114 New)
Total deaths: 176 (1 New)
