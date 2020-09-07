Coronavirus – Nigeria: COVID-19 case update (6th September 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

100 new cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria:

Lagos – 39 FCT – 22 Kaduna – 19 Oyo – 7 Ebonyi – 6 Edo – 3 Katsina – 1 Ekiti – 1 Bauchi – 1 Nasarawa – 1

55,005 confirmed 43,013 discharged 1,057 deaths

