Coronavirus: Rwanda recieves Donation of Medical Supplies from Egypt

Download logoMinister Dr Daniel Ngamije received Egypt contribution to Rwandas COVID-19 response efforts. The half-a-ton donation is made of a variety of medical supplies that will help to protect COVID-19 frontline responders in isolation and treatment centers.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda.