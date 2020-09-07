Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logoMinister Dr Daniel Ngamije received Egypt contribution to Rwandas COVID-19 response efforts. The half-a-ton donation is made of a variety of medical supplies that will help to protect COVID-19 frontline responders in isolation and treatment centers.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda.
Coronavirus: Rwanda recieves Donation of Medical Supplies from Egypt

