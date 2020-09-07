APO

Coronavirus – South Africa: Total number of COVID-19 cases increases to 638517

COVID-19 Update: In the last 24 hours, there has been a total of 1633 new cases which takes the overall number of cases to 638517.

Click the link to view the full report: https://bit.ly/2F7yVsZ

