Coronavirus – Uganda: Results of COVID-19 tests done on 06 September,2020 confirmed 109 new cases

Results of COVID-19 tests done on 06 September,2020 confirmed 109 new cases.

This brings the cumulative confirmed cases of Ugandans to 3,776.

3 COVID-19 deaths registered. This brings the total COVID-19 deaths to 44.

