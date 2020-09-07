Coronavirus – Uganda: The Ministry of Health Uganda has received 210 beds as part of the COVID-19 auxiliary treatment center

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The Ministry of Health Uganda has received 210 beds as part of the COVID-19 auxiliary treatment center at Namboole stadium, today. With support from partners, capacity is being enhanced to 1,500 beds. The stadium will serve as a treatment center for asymptomatic and mild COVID-19 cases.

