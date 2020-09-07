APO

Coronavirus – Uganda: Update on the COVID-19 situation for Lira Regional Referral Hospital

| Updated:
Africa Press Office
Africa Press Office

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logo

The Ministry of Health – Uganda would like to inform the general public that Lira Regional Referral Hospital remains open, contrary to social media reports.

However, the hospital has been conducting mass testing for COVID-19 among its staff.

4 health workers were confirmed for COVID-19 at Lira RRH, of which 2 work in the operating theatre. The theatre has since been temporarily closed for disinfection and contact tracing.

All other health services remain open to the public with strict adherence to SOPs.

On a sad note the Ministry announces the death of a Senior Medical Officer of Lira RRH due to COVID-19.

The Ministry commiserates with the staff of Lira hospital and the entire medical fraternity on this untimely death.

May his soul rest in eternal peace.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health – Republic of Uganda.

Partner Content

Brandcom

MTN promotes wearing a mask in new campaign

Brandcom Partner -
MTN is adding its voice to the global drive to raise awareness about the importance of wearing masks with today’s launch of...
Read more
Brandcom

The GGDA’s Role in Resuscitating Manufacturing as a Key Driver of Economic Growth

Brandcom Partner -
Research has shown that Gauteng manufacturing has declined considerably since 1994. Additional research carried by the Gauteng Growth...
Read more
Brandcom

An Innovative Approach is what will save us

Brandcom Partner -
Charmaine Mabuza, Group CEO of ITHUBA Holdings Every functional business has business continuity plans...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved