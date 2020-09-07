Coronavirus – Zambia: Daily COVID-19 update (7th September 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Daily COVID-19 update: In the last 24hrs Zambia recorded 60 new cases (out of 727 tests) and 74 recoveries. No deaths were recorded. The cumulative figures stand at 12,836 cases; 11,748 recoveries and 295 deaths, of which 100 have been classified as due to COVID-19.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Zambia.Media filesDownload logo