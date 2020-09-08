Coronavirus – Ethiopia: COVID-19 reported cases in Ethiopia (7th September 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Daily Laboratory test: 19,449 Severe cases: 309 New recovered: 482 New deaths: 15 New cases: 976

Total Laboratory test: 1,063,454 Active cases: 36,924 Total recovered: 21,789 Total deaths: 933 Total cases: 59,648

