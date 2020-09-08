Coronavirus – Kenya: Total recoveries of COVID-19 stands at 21,483 for Kenya

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logo

On a positive note, 173 patients have recovered from the disease, 107 from the Home-Based Care Program, and 66 have been discharged from various hospitals. Total recoveries now stand at 21,483. We thank our health workers for the good job.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.