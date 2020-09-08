Coronavirus – Nigeria: COVID-19 case update (7th September 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

155 new cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria:

Lagos – 42 Plateau – 25 Rivers – 16 Ebonyi – 10 Abia – 9 Ogun – 9 FCT – 9 Osun – 7 Katsina – 6 Kaduna – 6 Ekiti – 4 Taraba – 4 Edo – 3 Anambra – 2 Akwa Ibom – 2 Kano – 1

55,160 confirmed 43,231 discharged 1,061 deaths

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).Media filesDownload logo