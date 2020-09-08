Coronavirus – Nigeria: Training of Medical Lab Personnel from Military Health Facilities for COVID-19 response

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Today, the NCDC Team commenced a week-long training for military medical lab personnel from military health facilities across states in Nigeria.

The training aims to strengthen capacity in COVID-19 sample collection, biosafety and infection prevention & control practices.

