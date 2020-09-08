Coronavirus – Sierra Leone: COVID-19 update (07 September 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Cumulative confirmed positive cases: 2,055
Total number of deaths: 71
Active new cases: 1
Active cases at Isolation Centres: 373
Cumulative recoveries: 1,611
Number currently in quarantine: 225
Number discharged from quarantine: 10,931
