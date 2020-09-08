Coronavirus – South Africa: Premier Alan Winde on Coronavirus COVID-19 cases for September

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
As of 1pm on 7 September, the Western Cape has 3111 active cases of COVID-19, with a total of 106 257 confirmed cases and 99 176 recoveries.
Total confirmed COVID-19 cases
106257
Total recoveries
99176
Total deaths
3970
Total active cases (currently infected patients)
3111
Tests conducted
491 434
Hospitalisations
678 with 152 in ICU or high care
Cape Metro Sub-districts:
Sub-district
Cases
Recoveries
Western
9271
8761
Southern
9574
8906
Northern
6617
6280
Tygerberg
13187
12477
Eastern
10056
9443
Klipfontein
9101
8371
Mitchells Plain
8534
8023
Khayelitsha
8270
7789
Total
74610
70050
Sub-districts:
District
Sub-district
Cases
Recoveries
Garden Route
Bitou
588
541
Garden Route
Knysna
1392
1292
Garden Route
George
3403
3127
Garden Route
Hessequa
282
254
Garden Route
Kannaland
111
107
Garden Route
Mossel Bay
2201
2035
Garden Route
Oudsthoorn
1264
978
Cape Winelands
Stellenbosch
2012
1889
Cape Winelands
Drakenstein
4254
3988
Cape Winelands
Breede Valley
3333
3100
Cape Winelands
Langeberg
1120
1051
Cape Winelands
Witzenberg
1562
1421
Overberg
Overstrand
1545
1465
Overberg
Cape Agulhas
275
256
Overberg
Swellendam
294
261
Overberg
Theewaterskloof
1154
1087
West Coast
Bergrivier
415
379
West Coast
Cederberg
163
151
West Coast
Matzikama
367
295
West Coast
Saldanha Bay Municipality
1353
1273
West Coast
Swartland
1525
1393
Central Karoo
Beaufort West
546
447
Central Karoo
Laingsburg
130
109
Central Karoo
Prince Albert
22
16
Unallocated: 2336 (2211 recovered)
Data note: It is not always possible to check and verify that the address data supplied for each new recorded case is correct, within the time frames required to provide regular and timely updates. This means that in some instances, cases could be allocated to the wrong sub-districts. We are working with the sub-districts to clean and verify the data and where errors are picked up locally, cases will be re-allocated to the correct areas.
More data is available here: https://bit.ly/2BsfdXt
The Western Cape has recorded an additional 9 deaths, bringing the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in the province to 3970. We send our condolences to their family and friends at this time.
Continued decline in case numbers in alert level 2:
The Western Cape continues to record promising signs of decline in hospitalisations (which have dropped below the 700 mark), test positivity rate and deaths in the province. These are positive signs that the Western Cape's management of the virus through our healthcare and hotspot interventions, as well as the continued vigilance of our residents, is paying off.
These indicators show that three weeks into alert level 2, with more businesses open, more people returning to their workplaces and more people moving around, there has not been an uptick in new cases. With the appropriate safety measures in place, we can reopen further, and save jobs while also saving lives.
There are, as yet, no tools that can indicate whether we will see a resurgence in the virus, or when. We continue to track the numbers and all of the indicators available to us closely as we monitor the situation. The Department of Health in the Western Cape is involved in various surveillance studies which allows us to use data to manage and monitor the virus.
We encourage residents of the Western Cape to go out and to support businesses wherever they can but to do so safely. In the absence of a vaccine, behaviour change is the most powerful weapon that we have against COVID-19.
Residents can play their part by:
Wearing a clean mask when you are outside of your home. This mask must be worn correctly, covering your nose and mouth, and must be put on and removed safely. Regular handwashing with soap and water or hand sanitizers. This remains an important infection control mechanism against a number of illnesses and should be a part of all of our daily routines. Keeping a distance of 1.5 metres between yourself and any other person. As we all leave our homes more, this will become even more important in queues, in shops, public places and in work spaces. Surface hygiene and regular wiping of high traffic surfaces such as counter tops, door handles, light switches, elevator buttons and other shared surfaces remains important. If you must cough and sneeze, do so into a tissue which you can throw away, or into your elbow. If you are not feeling well, the best thing you can do for your own health and the health of those around you, is to stay at home.
Issued by: Western Cape Office of the Premier
