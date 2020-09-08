Coronavirus – South Africa: Total number of COVID-19 cases increases to 639362

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

COVID-19 Update: In the last 24 hours, there has been a total of 846 new cases which takes the overall number of cases to 639362.

Click the link to view the full report: https://bit.ly/3bAg6e2

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of National Institute for Communicable Diseases, South Africa (NICD).Media filesDownload logo