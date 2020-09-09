Coronavirus – Ethiopia: COVID-19 reported cases in Ethiopia (8th September 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Daily Laboratory test: 14,815 Severe cases: 307 New recovered: 888 New deaths: 16 New cases: 1136

Total Laboratory test: 1,078,269 Active cases: 37,156 Total recovered: 22,677 Total deaths: 949 Total cases: 60,784

