Coronavirus – Malawi: COVID-19 Daily Information Update (9th September 2020)

| Updated:
Africa Press Office
Africa Press Office

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

New cases: 23

Total confirmed case: 5653

Total active cases: 1853

Total recovered: 3624 (21 New)

Total number of tests conducted: 47351 (494 New)

Total deaths: 176 (0 New)

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health and Population, Republic of Malawi.Media filesDownload logo

Partner Content

Brandcom

A Cyber Pandemic May Be Next: How secure are you in the cloud?

Brandcom Partner -
The Coronavirus pandemic has influenced us in a more global way than the Cold War, affecting the environment, industry, finance, healthcare, leisure...
Read more
Brandcom

EXPANSION OF GAUTENG RAPID RAIL INTEGRATED NETWORK TO CONNECT MORE PEOPLE AND PLACES

Brandcom Partner -
Through the operations of the Gautrain rapid rail link, the Gauteng Provincial Government (GPG) has demonstrated that the face of public transport...
Read more
Brandcom

Mastercard Underpins its Commitment to Driving Economic Empowerment for All in Africa

Brandcom Partner -
Africa is undergoing rapid digital transformation. According to the World Bank, the continent is home to four of...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved