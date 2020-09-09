Coronavirus – Nigeria: COVID-19 case update (8th September 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

296 new cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria:

Plateau – 183 Lagos – 33 FCT – 25 Ogun – 16 Oyo – 7 Ekiti – 6 Kwara – 5 Ondo – 5 Anambra – 3 Imo – 3 Nasarawa – 3 Rivers – 2 Gombe – 2 Edo – 2 Akwa Ibom – 1

55,456 confirmed 43,334 discharged 1,067 deaths

