Epazz DeskFlex is Experiencing Increased Growth in Europe and as a Result is Hiring Account Managers in Dublin, Ireland to Keep Up with the Global Demand for Desk Booking Software after COVID-19 Lockdowns

| Updated:
Epazz Inc. DeskFlex (www.DeskFlex.com) (OTC: EPAZ), a mission-critical cloud business software provider, announced today that DeskFlex desk booking software is hiring more account managers as the company experiences more product requests, virtual demonstrations, and employee training on software navigation in Europe. DeskFlex is receiving calls from companies based in Germany, Spain and the UK. Epazz will soon open its Dublin office as overseas expansion efforts intensify.

The European Union is the second-largest economy after the US in terms of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and the third-largest globally in terms of purchasing power parity (PPP) after the US and China. The European Service Sector comprises 74.7% of the EU's GDP, in contrast to the manufacturing industry with 23.8%, and agriculture with 1.5% of GDP.

According to Global Market Insights (https://bit.ly/33hukg6), “Europe Cloud Computing Market size exceeded USD 25 Billion in 2018 and is expected to grow at over 12% CAGR between 2019 and 2026.” Epazz sees COVID-19 as a permanent shift in how cloud software applications are being used in companies’ operations. DeskFlex will benefit from the shift as companies are having employees work part time from the office. According to Market Research (https://bit.ly/3bHP1WD), “The shift from on-premise to public cloud solutions to manage, optimize, automate, and monitor enterprise applications and business services was already prevalent in Europe. COVID-19 has accelerated this cloud journey even further.”

DeskFlex’s room scheduling system continues to upgrade its software features to help curb the positive cases of Coronavirus contamination in hotspot countries such as the US and Europe. DeskFlex conference room booking software helps schools, offices, companies and organizations get back to the normal activities by implementing new practices and health protocols.

DeskFlex conference room desk booking software (www.DeskFlex.com) doubled its sales numbers from July and is now expanding globally.  To read more, click here (https://bit.ly/3k7lPvb)

