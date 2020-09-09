New Canon cinema camera to be announced on Canon Vision – its virtual trade show platform launching 24th September

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Canon (www.Canon.com) today announces it will reveal details of a new cinema camera on Canon Vision – a platform launching at 14:00 CEST on Thursday 24th September 2020, which reproduces the trade show environment virtually.

Ideal for broadcasters, cinematographers, independent filmmakers, videographers and more, visitors to Canon Vision will be able to learn more about the camera and explore Canon’s full range of Pro AV products and solutions. They will also gain insight into the technology from its team of product specialists and industry-leading professionals and have the opportunity to watch short film screenings.

Across the 24th and 25th September, the Canon Vision programme of events includes six live sessions with imaging professionals to discuss everything from the current industry challenges and video journalism trends to the world of post-production and future of Nollywood. The following industry professionals will come together on Canon Vision and be on hand to answer questions from visitors to the platform:

Thursday 24 September

15:00 CEST

Elisa Iannacone:

What a camera means to me for journalism

Elisa shares her experiences of Canon’s new cinema camera and the XA55, and how they support her as an on-the-go solo shooter.

17:00 CEST

Jolade Olusanya:

The first production with Canon’s new cinema camera

Jolade takes us behind the scenes, shooting with Canon’s new cinema camera in the mini-documentary “Give this heart a pen”.

Friday 25 September

10:00 CEST

Juan Luis Cabellos:

How full frame influences cinematography

Juan explains the benefits of full frame technology in the EOS C500 Mark II and how it works in harmony with Canon’s Sumire Prime lenses.

12:00 CEST

Ollie Kenchington:

How the EOS C300 Mark III positively impacts workflow

Ollie speaks about how his production workflow has been enhanced, thanks to the EOS C300 Mark III.

14:00 CEST

Simeon Quarrie:

How the new tech supports low budget production

Simeon dissects how the tech in Canon’s new cinema camera and EOS R5 allows him to capture the shot, whatever the scenario.

16:00 CEST

Daniel Ehimen:

Nollywood: The trend

and future

Daniel shares his experience of using cameras from the Canon Cinema EOS range as storytelling tools in the Nollywood film industry.

Canon Vision event details:

DATE: 24th and 25th September 2020 TIME: From 14:00 CEST LOCATION: Canon Vision platform Live broadcasts available in English only Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Canon Central and North Africa (CCNA).

About Canon Central and North Africa: Canon Central and North Africa (CCNA) (www.Canon-CNA.com) is a division within Canon Middle East FZ LLC (CME), a subsidiary of Canon Europe. The formation of CCNA in 2015 was a strategic step that aimed to enhance Canon’s business within the Africa region – by strengthening Canon’s in-country presence and focus. CCNA also demonstrates Canon’s commitment to operating closer to its customers and meeting their demands in the rapidly evolving African market.

Canon has been represented in the African continent for more than 15 years through distributors and partners that have successfully built a solid customer base in the region. CCNA ensures the provision of high quality, technologically advanced products that meet the requirements of Africa’s rapidly evolving marketplace. With over 100 employees, CCNA manages sales and marketing activities across 44 countries in Africa.

Canon’s corporate philosophy is Kyosei – ‘living and working together for the common good’. CCNA pursues sustainable business growth, focusing on reducing its own environmental impact and supporting customers to reduce theirs using Canon’s products, solutions and services. At Canon, we are pioneers, constantly redefining the world of imaging for the greater good. Through our technology and our spirit of innovation, we push the bounds of what is possible – helping us to see our world in ways we never have before. We help bring creativity to life, one image at a time. Because when we can see our world, we can transform it for the better.

