The International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation and Mizuho Bank Malaysia Sign US$100 million Trade Financing Deal

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC) (www.ITFC-IDB.org), member of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group, signed a US$100 million Murabaha-structured line of trade finance with Mizuho Bank in Malaysia, a subsidiary of Mizuho Bank Japan. This financing will help ITFC extend its support to the member countries under its COVID-19 Response Plan that is targeted towards supporting both in public and private sectors.

The financing is ITFC’s first partnership with a Japanese bank, signalling an expansion of its partners around the world. The virtual signing ceremony took place between Eng. Hani Salem Sonbol, CEO ITFC and Mr. Shojiro Mizoguchi, the Managing Director & CEO, Mizuho Bank (Malaysia) Berhad and witnessed by Mr. Hidekatsu Take, the Managing Executive Officer of Mizuho Bank Limited, along with other high-level representatives from both sides.

Commenting on the Murabaha Financing Facility, Eng. Hani Salem Sonbol, ITFC CEO, said: “This Mizuho Bank Malaysia’s line of financing will help ITFC meet its commitment to building capacity and economic growth in OIC member countries across the world's markets. This is an important milestone in ITFC’s international presence and its strategy of extending partnership globally through partnership with banks both inside and outside of the OIC. Such relationships will help significantly to enhance trade and improve livelihoods across our member countries.”

From his end, Mr. Shojiro Mizoguchi, Mizuho Malaysia's CEO, “Mizuho Bank Malaysia is proud and honoured to sign this agreement with ITFC today. This reflects our commitment to promote the shariah compliant finances globally and we believe this is a just a beginning to more collaborations with ITFC in the near future”.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC).

Media Contact: Tel: +966 12 646 8337 Fax: +966 12 637 1064 E-mail: [email protected]

Twitter: @ITFCCORP Facebook: @ITFCCORP LinkedIn: International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC)

About the International Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC): The International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC) (www.ITFC-IDB.org) is a member of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group. It was established with the primary objective of advancing trade among OIC member countries, which would ultimately contribute to the overarching goal of improving the socioeconomic conditions of the people across the world. Commencing operations in January 2008, ITFC has provided more than US$51 billion of financing to OIC member countries, making it the leading provider of trade solutions for these member countries’ needs. With a mission to become a catalyst for trade development for OIC member countries and beyond, the Corporation helps entities in member countries gain better access to trade finance and provides them with the necessary trade-related capacity-building tools, which would enable them to successfully compete in the global market.

About Mizuho Bank: Mizuho Bank (www.MizuhoBank.com) (Malaysia) Berhad, located in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, is a subsidiary of Mizuho Bank, Ltd. Mizuho Bank, Ltd. is the integrated retail and corporate banking unit of Mizuho Financial Group, one of the largest financial services companies in Japan with total assets over US$2.0 trillion. It is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan with 960 offices in 34 countries across the world. For more information, kindly visit www.MizuhoBank.com.

Media filesDownload logo