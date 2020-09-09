Tour de France Stage 10: Reaction

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

A series of bad luck on stage 10 of the Tour de France put paid to NTT Pro Cycling’s (http://www.NTTProCycling.com) chances of scoring a result in a chaotic day of racing.

Edvald Boasson Hagen was involved in a crash while Ryan Gibbons had mechanical problems inside the final 20km, as did Max Walscheid at a most unfortunate point as the peloton sped for home.

Walscheid, thanks to the help of his teammates, was able to get back to the front of the bunch to position himself to attempt to contest the sprint but ultimately the earlier effort required to do so took its toll.

Max Walscheid

It was a difficult race with a very difficult parcours and a lot of stress in the bunch. But I think that we stayed pretty cool and I got pretty good support from the guys. Unfortunately I suffered a mechanical in the final as my rear derailleur ripped off and and I had to change bikes but I came back and then got a little bit mixed up in the chaos.

You needed to stay in the front the whole day with a lot of corners, a lot of accelerating. Michael Gogl and Michael Valgren did a good job in bringing me to, and holding me at the front so I was in quite a good position onto the bridge. Unfortunately just before that I had the mechanical but that wasn’t in our hands but I could still get back so that’s pretty good I guess.

Edvald Boasson Hagen

It was quite hectic and the team were sitting well together, working well, and suddenly there was a lot of bikes and obstacles in front of me and I went down unfortunately.

I’m quite okay, just some scratches and sore muscles. Everything is okay and hopefully it’s a good day tomorrow.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of NTT Pro Cycling.

Media Contact: Jean Smyth (Head of Communications) Email: [email protected] Mobile: +27 63 4701 1710 or +31 625 739 033

About NTT Pro Cycling: Founded in 2007, NTT Pro Cycling (formerly Team Dimension Data for Qhubeka) (http://www.NTTProCycling.com) became the first-ever African cycling team to gain a WorldTour license, in 2016. With the support of our headline sponsor and technology innovation partner, NTT, we are the most purpose-driven, performance-led, and technology-enabled team in pro cycling today.

Our ambition is to continue to race at the highest levels in world cycling, to develop riders to realise their full potential and to inspire and motivate people across the African continent to ride bicycles.

We have bases in South Africa, Denmark, the Netherlands and Italy.

We also ride to raise awareness for Qhubeka, a global charity operating in South Africa, through our #BicyclesChangeLives campaign.

The hands on the back of the team race jersey are a reminder that every Qhubeka bicycle is a helping hand up to a beneficiary, which are provided through Qhubeka's learn-to-earn and work-to-earn programmes.

About Qhubeka: Qhubeka (https://Qhubeka.org/) is a charity that moves people forward with bicycles. People earn bicycles through our programmes, improving their access to schools, clinics and jobs.

A bicycle is a tool that helps people to travel faster and further, and to carry more. In the face of extreme and persistent poverty, bicycles can change lives by helping to address socioeconomic challenges at the most basic level – helping people to get where they need to go.

About NTT Ltd.: NTT Ltd. (https://hello.global.NTT/) is a global technology services company bringing together the expertise of leaders in the field, including NTT Communications, Dimension Data and NTT Security. We partner with organizations around the world to shape and achieve outcomes through intelligent technology solutions. For us, intelligent means data driven, connected, digital and secure. As a global ICT provider, we employ more than 40,000 people in a diverse and dynamic workplace and deliver services in over 200 countries and regions. Together we enable the connected future.

Visit us at our new website https://hello.global.NTT/

All images attached to the press release can be used with the respective image credit in combination to this release.

Media filesDownload logo