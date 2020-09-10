Coronavirus – Ethiopia: COVID-19 reported cases in Ethiopia (9th September 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Daily Laboratory test: 15,561 Severe cases: 319 New recovered: 377 New deaths: 17 New cases: 916

Total Laboratory test: 1,093,830 Active cases: 37,678 Total recovered: 23,054 Total deaths: 966 Total cases: 61,700

