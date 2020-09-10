Coronavirus – Kenya: Total COVID-19 confirmed cases in Kenya is 35,460

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

– 2,285 samples tested in the past 24 hours

– 481,982 samples tested so far

– 104 new positive cases

– Total confirmed cases stand at 35,460

– 74 recoveries

– Total discharged and recovered stands at 21,557

– 8 fatalities

– Total fatalities stand at 607

