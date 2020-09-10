Coronavirus – Nigeria: COVID-19 case update (9th September 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

176 new cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria:

FCT – 40 Lagos – 34 Plateau – 26 Enugu – 14 Delta – 12 Ogun – 12 Ondo – 9 Oyo – 8 Ekiti – 6 Ebonyi – 4 Adamawa – 2 Nasarawa – 2 Kwara – 2 Rivers – 2 Edo – 1 Osun – 1 Bauchi – 1

55,632 confirmed 43,610 discharged 1,070 deaths

