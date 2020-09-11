Coronavirus – Eswatini: COVID-19 Update (10 Septemeber 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Minister of Health Lizzie Nkosi announces one new COVID19 death in Eswatini, taking the total number of COVID19 deaths in the country to 98. “May her soul rest in peace.”

New cases: 58 Total cases: 4994 New recoveries: 26 Total recoveries: 4103 New death: 1 Total deaths: 98

