Coronavirus – Libya: COVID-19 Update (11 September 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logo

Another sore in the total number of COVID19 patients has been reported by #NCDC in Libya today. The new 969 patients bring up the aggregate total to 21908. In addition,86 recoveries and 13 fatalities have been announced.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of WHO Regional Office for the Eastern Mediterranean.