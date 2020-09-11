Coronavirus – Malawi: COVID-19 Daily Information Update (11th September 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
New cases: 14
Total confirmed case: 5669
Total active cases: 1772
Total recovered: 3720 (37 New)
Total number of tests conducted: 47820 (386New)
Total deaths: 177 (1 New)
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health and Population, Republic of Malawi.Media filesDownload logo