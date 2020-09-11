Coronavirus – Sierra Leone: COVID-19 update (11 September 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Cumulative confirmed positive cases: 2,087

Total number of deaths: 72

Active new cases: 18

Active cases at Isolation Centres: 393

Cumulative recoveries: 1,622

Number currently in quarantine: 247

Number discharged from quarantine: 11,007

