Coronavirus – Malawi: COVID-19 Daily Information Update (12th September 2020)

New cases: 9
Total confirmed case: 5678
Total active cases: 1777
Total recovered: 3724 (4 New)
Total number of tests conducted: 48113 (293 New)
Total deaths: 177 (0 New)
