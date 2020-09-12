Coronavirus – Malawi: COVID-19 Daily Information Update (12th September 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

New cases: 9

Total confirmed case: 5678

Total active cases: 1777

Total recovered: 3724 (4 New)

Total number of tests conducted: 48113 (293 New)

Total deaths: 177 (0 New)

