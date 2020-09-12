Coronavirus – Nigeria: COVID-19 Case Update (11 September 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

188 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Lagos-47 Enugu-25 Plateau-21 FCT-14 Abia-11 Delta-10 Bauchi-8 Ondo-8 Kaduna-8 Ogun-6 Imo-5 Benue-4 Katsina-4 Taraba-4 Edo-3 Kwara-3 Oyo-3 Rivers-2 Yobe-2

56,017 confirmed

43,998 discharged

1,076 deaths

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).Media filesDownload logo