Coronavirus – Uganda: Results from COVID-19 tests done on 11 September 2020

Results from COVID-19 tests done on 11 September 2020 326 new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed.

The cumulative total confirmed cases of Ugandans are now 4,703 3 COVID-19 deaths from Kampala registered today.

This brings the total COVID-19 deaths to 52.

